THE PHILIPPINES saw a slight improvement in its ranking in a global corruption perceptions index by Transparency International, although its score remained well below the global average.

In the watchdog’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the Philippines ranked 114th out of 180 countries with a score of 33 out of 100, up a spot from 115th last year.

This was the Philippines’ best ranking since 2018 when it ranked 99th.

However, Manila’s score of 33 is below the global average of 43, and the Asia-Pacific region’s average of 44. A score of 0-9 means “highly corrupt,” while a score of 90-100 means “very clean.”

The Philippines lagged most Asia-Pacific countries in the index, which ranked countries and territories according to the levels of public-sector corruption perceived by experts and businesspeople.

Singapore ranked third in the global index and first in the Asia-Pacific region with a score of 84.

Other Asia-Pacific economies that scored higher than the Philippines in the index include Japan (71), Taiwan (67), South Korea (64), Malaysia (50), Timor-Leste (44), China (43), Vietnam (40), Indonesia (37), Nepal (34) and Thailand (34).

Manila got the same score as Laos and Mongolia, and was higher than Cambodia (21), Myanmar (16) and North Korea (15).

In a statement, Transparency International regional advisers for Asia-Pacific Ilham Mohamed, Yuambari Haihuie and Urantsetseg Ulziikhuu said the index showed governments in the region are “still failing to deliver on anti-corruption pledges” amid a climate crisis.

“After years of stagnation, the 2024 average score for the region has dropped by one point to 44. This is especially devastating considering corruption’s detrimental impact on climate change — the biggest challenge humanity faces,” they said.

“Corruption obstructs environmental policy, hijacks climate financing and hinders the enforcement of regulations and policies, leaving the most vulnerable with little recourse.”

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region were prone to the misuse and theft of funds meant for climate financing programs, Transparency International said in the report.

“The Philippines can improve its standing in the CPI if both the executive and legislative branches of government become transparent in the allocational and use of public funds,” I-Lead Executive Director Zyza Nadine M. Suzara said in a Viber message.

She said the Executive needs to provide more spaces for public participation in procurement, budgeting and auditing and for Congress to make bicameral conference committee meetings open and transparent to curb misuse of state funds.

“We must strengthen political and government institutions. This may also mean modernizing the processes and mechanisms of our institutions through lessening institutional delays and digitalizing processes,” Arjan P. Aguirre, who teaches political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

John Paolo R. Rivera, a senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies said in a Viber message that a better ranking in the corruption perceptions index “signals stronger governance.”

“(This) could attract more foreign direct investments, particularly in infrastructure, technology and climate-related projects. Companies assess corruption risks when entering markets,” he said.

He cited the need for the government to boost efforts to cut bureaucratic red tape and to enforce tougher anti-bribery laws to boost investor confidence.

Leonardo A. Lanzona, who teaches economics at the Ateneo, said the Philippines moving up a notch in the corruption index is unlikely to influence investor confidence.

“In fact, the lack of a more notable improvement can worsen the situation,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “For economic conditions to improve, the country should exhibit sustained political will, strong leadership and active participation and influence from all sectors of society.”

Transparency International said two-thirds of the countries on the index had a score of below 50.

“The international community and every nation must make tackling corruption a top and long-term priority. This is crucial to pushing back against authoritarianism and securing a peaceful, free and sustainable world. The dangerous trends revealed in this year’s Corruption Perceptions Index highlight the need to follow through with concrete action now to address global corruption,” Francois Valerian, chair of Transparency International, said.

Denmark had the highest score (90) among 180 countries in the corruption index for the seventh straight year, followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84) and New Zealand (83).

Countries experiencing conflict and weak democratic institutions had the lowest scores. South Sudan (8) ranked last, followed by Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10). — J.V.D. Ordoñez