By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

PRICES of over 70 stock-keeping units (SKUs), including sardines, canned meat and coffee, have increased, according to the latest suggested retail price (SRP) bulletin released by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In the SRP bulletin dated Feb. 1, the department listed the suggested prices for 191 SKUs across 28 categories, 16 SKUs fewer than the list posted by DTI on Jan. 12, 2024.

Around 40% or 77 of the items posted price increases, while 3% or 6 had price decreases. On the other hand, the prices of 56% or 107 products were unchanged. One product did not change the price but reduced the quantity.

Of the 77 products that increased prices, 67 SKUs had no change in quantity, while nine lowered the quantity and increased prices. One item saw an increase in both quantity and price.

Seven out of 14 SKUs under the canned sardines in tomato sauce category posted price increases ranging from 90 centavos to P2.73. Two canned sardine brands lowered their prices.

Jersey Sweetened Condensed Creamer, the sole item under the condensed milk category, raised prices by P2.5. Prices of other condensada products were unchanged.

Angel Filled Milk, the sole item under the evaporated milk category, had a P4 increase. The department removed the evaporada category for the 2025 list.

Only one of the four SKUs under the powdered milk category raised the price by P6.

All five SKUs under the coffee refill category increased prices ranging from P1 to P3.70, while three out of six coffee 3-in-1 SKUs increased prices ranging from 40 centavos to 50 centavos.

The 26-gram Nescafé Original, which is under the 3-in-1 category, increased the price but reduced the quantity.

Pinoy Pandesal and Pinoy Tasty, the only two SKUs under the bread category, posted price increases of P2.25 and P4, respectively.

Three SKUs under the instant mami category posted price increases ranging from 10 centavos to 50 centavos, while one instant mami brand retained its price.

Three rock salt products posted a price increase of 50 centavos to P2, while four rock salt SKUs retained prices.

Four out of 12 iodized salt products also posted price increases, while the rest had no price movements.

For the detergent soap category, six SKUs increased prices but lowered quantities. Six other detergent soap products maintained their prices.

Seven distilled water SKUs retained their prices, while two had price increases. Another distilled water SKU increased both quantity and price, while another lowered the price.

For purified water, two products raised prices by 60 centavos and P1.10 each, while the rest kept prices unchanged.

Three mineralized water SKUs decreased prices by up to P3, while 11 SKUs had no price movements.

The 5-Star Esperma White candles raised prices ranging from P2.83 to P12.32, while the remaining 28 candle SKUs had no price movements.

For luncheon meat, one SKU had a P2 price increase, while the other one had retained its price.

One SKU under the meatloaf category had a P1 increase, while the other four SKUs had no price movements.

Three SKUs under the corned beef category posted price increases ranging from P1 to P3, while four remained unchanged.

Five products under the beef loaf category had no price movements, while three products posted price increases of P1 to P1.75.

All products under the vinegar gin and PET bottle, vinegar doy and refill pack, soy sauce gin and PET bottle, and soy sauce doy pack categories posted price increases.

Meanwhile, prices of Lorins Patis products remained unchanged, while five patis in gin or PET bottle products posted price increases.

For toilet soaps, three products raised prices despite lowering the quantity, while four products hiked prices but retained the quantity.

In the battery category, only one product had a price increase, while the other five remained unchanged.