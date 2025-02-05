THE TRANSPORTATION department is set to award the contract for the extension of the Busuanga Airport’s runway by the second quarter.

The project, which is valued at P308.62 million, will extend and improve the existing runways of the Busuanga Airport, according to the document obtained by BusinessWorld.

The existing airport, also known as the Francisco B. Reyes airport, is the gateway to Coron, Palawan.

The project is set to undergo competitive bidding this quarter, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said.

The project development will be funded by the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The government is looking to undertake the New Busuanga Airport development project, which costs P15.15 billion. The new airport complex, which will cover 282.5 hectares, will be located next to the existing airport.

The New Busuanga Airport will involve the construction of a new runway and expansion of the passenger terminal to accommodate increasing traffic.

The airport can only accommodate 263,505 annual passengers. The New Busuanga Airport is expected to serve over 2.5 million passengers annually as more tourists flock to Coron.

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser on public-private partnerships at the technical advisory group Libra Konsult, Inc. and former chief executive officer at Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, said the Busuanga Airport development project would significantly improve airport operations.

“Longer runways and better airport facilities would mean more flights to and from farther airports and destinations,” Mr. Villarete said.

He said airport operations usually take into account the flights and which other airports are planned to be serviced. “Each flight aircraft identified will need minimum runway lengths for takeoff and landing. The planning, construction and improvements of airports will be based on that.”

Mr. Villarete said expanding and upgrading the airport’s runways would also encourage airlines to expand their operations because it would allow them to use larger aircraft while also expanding their routes.

“We need to improve and upgrade many of our aviation facilities to be competitive with neighboring countries. But we need to be strategic about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DoTr is also working on the construction of a parallel taxiway at the Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte.

The P109.4-million project is also targeted for awarding by the second quarter. However, the project cost will be charged to the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

The DoTr is also set to commission a feasibility study for the Surigao Airport development project.

The agency has allocated P56.53 million to hire consultancy services to develop the feasibility study and master plan; environmental impact assessment study and detailed engineering design for the New Surigao Airport.

The DoTr last year said it is allocating P14 billion to fund the upgrade and development of regional airports in the country amid growing demand for air travel. — Ashley Erika O. Jose