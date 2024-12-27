Home Top Stories Philippines central bank sees December inflation at 2.3% to 3.1%
MANILA – The Philippines’ annual inflation rate was likely to be within a 2.3% to 3.1% range in December, with full-year inflation averaging 3.2%, the central bank said on Friday.
The central bank said it “will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy decision-making”.
The Philippines’ statistics agency will release inflation data early in January. — Reuters