BUSINESSWORLD Publishing Corp. celebrates its 37th anniversary with a special report titled “PH Elevate: Trailblazing Transformation.” This edition provides a comprehensive look at the transformative efforts shaping the future of the Philippines’ business landscape.

Highlights include an analysis of the country’s growth outlook, the role of artificial intelligence in corporate strategies, and the adoption of green building standards.

The report also explores the growth of renewable energy, solutions to transportation challenges, and efforts towards digitalization and financial inclusion. Additionally, it covers advancements in manufacturing, cybersecurity, agriculture, retail, health, education, and disaster resilience.

Each section offers insights into how these sectors are evolving to meet contemporary demands.