THE PHILIPPINE ECONOMY grew slightly faster than initially reported in the first quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

The PSA said in a statement the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the January-to-March period was raised to 5.8% from the 5.7% previously reported. This was the fastest GDP growth since 6% in the third quarter of 2023.

The PSA said the main sources of the revision were financial and insurance activities (10.3% from 10%); wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (6.6% from 6.4%); and electricity, steam, water and waste management (6.9% from 6.3%).

On the other hand, the largest downward revisions were recorded in education (3.7% from 4.6%), accommodation and food service activities (13.1% from 13.9%), and professional and business services (7% from 7.5%).

On the expenditure side, household and government spending growth remained unchanged at 4.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Exports of goods and services, on the other hand, were revised upwards to 8.4% from 7.5%, while imports were revised downwards to 2.2% from 2.3%.

Gross capital formation growth was downgraded to 0.5% from the preliminary estimate of 1.3%.

The net primary income from the rest of the world was also higher at 57.6% from 57%.

Meanwhile, the gross national income — the sum of the nation’s GDP and net primary income from the rest of the world — for the first quarter was revised upwards to 9.8% from 9.7%.

National account revisions are based on approved revision policy, which is consistent with international standard practices, the PSA said.

The PSA will release second-quarter GDP data on Aug. 8. — Karis Kasarinlan Paolo D. Mendoza