THE NATIONAL Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has approved a P16.1-billion digital infrastructure project that seeks to boost internet connectivity in poor areas and improve cybersecurity.

The Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project (PDIP), which will be undertaken by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), involves the construction of a public broadband infrastructure network. The P16.1-billion project will be financed through official development assistance from the World Bank.

“Broadband services have already opened numerous opportunities for Filipinos, from work-from-home arrangements to digital access to critical public and private services, including the latest technological tools such as artificial intelligence. This project will enable us to connect more Filipinos to markets and networks, spurring economic development,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio S. Balisacan said in a statement.

The NEDA Board also approved adjustments to various parameters of nine infrastructure projects, seven of which are flagship programs.

“The changes pertain to project scope, cost and extension of the implementation period and loan validity,” Mr. Balisacan said.

Changes were made to the Local Governance Reform project, the Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility, the New Cebu International Container Port project, the Light Rail Transit Line 1 South Extension project, and the first tranche of the Malolos-Clark Railway project.

Adjustments were also made in the first phase of the Metro Manila Flood Management Project, the second stage of the reconstruction and development of Marawi, a Mindanao road sector project and the Panguil Bay Bridge project.

“The adjustments to these ongoing infrastructure projects were necessary to ensure their successful completion, advancing our national efforts to expand and upgrade our infrastructure, improve connectivity and create more jobs,” Mr. Balisacan said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza