PATRICIA B. MIRASOL, a multimedia producer at BusinessWorld, won the Best in Health Innovation and Collaboration Reporting category at the 2023 Community Press Awards of the Philippine Press Institute (PPI).

Ms. Mirasol tied as Outstanding National Journalist for the category with Pam Pastor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. This is the first time the PPI has given out this award, in partnership with the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines.

BusinessWorld was also a finalist for Outstanding National Newspaper.