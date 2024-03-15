Home Top Stories Philippines’ budget surplus at $1.58 bln in January Top Stories Philippines’ budget surplus at $1.58 bln in January March 15, 2024 | 3:57 pm BW FILE PHOTO MANILA – The Philippine government posted an 88 billion Philippine pesos ($1.58 billion) budget surplus in January, up 92% from a year ago, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Friday. — Reuters RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Philippine c.bank sees narrower 2024, 2025 current account deficit – Reuters News PHL to grow 6.4% this year — Fitch Philippines slightly improves in Human Development Index