THE PHILIPPINE economy’s prospects as well as business opportunities and risks will be the focus of the BusinessWorld Forecast 2024 economic forum on Wednesday.

The forum, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Manila, will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats on the theme “PH Rising: Keeping the Momentum.”

Pavit Ramachandran, country director for the Philippines at the Asian Development Bank, will deliver a keynote speech on the Philippine economic outlook. Ndiamé Diop, country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand at the World Bank, will also give a keynote address about development imperatives in a post-pandemic world.

In his keynote speech, Ragnar Gudmundsson, resident representative to the Philippines at the International Monetary Fund, will discuss Philippine financial stability risks for 2024.

A panel discussion on “Growing Prospects in Philippine Property” will feature Jon Canto, partner and managing partner of the Manila office of McKinsey & Company; William Thomas F. Mirasol, president of Federal Land, Inc.; and Noli D. Hernandez, executive vice-president for sales and marketing at Megaworld Corp.

For the panel on “Equipping Energy for Greater Demands,” speakers include Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner for Manila at Boston Consulting Group; Emmanuel V. Rubio, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aboitiz Power Corp.; John Eric T. Francia, president and CEO of ACEN; and Jerome H. Cainglet, president and chief operations officer (COO) of Energy Development Corp.

Panelists for “Points of Convergence: Meeting Consumers Where They Currently Are” include Yukiko Tsukamoto, partner at Bain & Company; Patricia Poco-Palacios, president and COO of Global Dominion Financing, Inc.; and Stella Christine D. Dizon, vice-president for Business-to-Business at Globe Telecom.

The panel for “Next Generation Management: Young Drivers of Business” will feature Carlos Ramon C. Aboitiz, chief corporate services officer at Aboitiz Power Corp., Isabelle Gotianun Yap, executive director and vice-president of Eastwest Banking Corp., and Jericho P. Go, senior vice-president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Land Corp.

There will also be one-on-one fireside chats with leading experts. Ramon S. Monzon, president and CEO of the Philippine Stock Exchange, will speak on the market outlook for bonds and equities in 2024; while David R. Hardoon, CEO of Aboitiz Data Innovation, will speak about generative artificial intelligence and its capabilities.

