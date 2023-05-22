BusinessWorld Economic Forum 2023 set to explore sustainable, digital future

DIGITALIZATION and sustainability are dominating the current conversations about transforming the future. While industries see the need to revolutionize processes and services through digital technologies, it is also vital for them to ensure a sustainable future.

Digitalization and sustainability can be achieved hand-in-hand in building a more meaningful, resilient future.

This is the central idea to be explored at the BusinessWorld Economic Forum, the award-winning premier business event from the Philippines’ leading business newspaper and multimedia content provider, on Thursday (May 25) at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

With the theme “The Digital Future: Accelerating Business and Sustainability,” the one-day forum will bring together policy makers, industry leaders, and top executives to discuss sustainable development and digital transformation.

Central to the discussion will be how digital can be the key to a future that fully embraces sustainability and achieves greater financial inclusion.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy will deliver the keynote address on “Enabling Digital Transformation for an Inclusive, Sustainable Future,” while Riccardo Puliti, regional vice-president for Asia and the Pacific at International Finance Corp., will tackle the topic “Digital Technology as a Catalyst for Greater Financial Inclusion.”

The forum will also feature presentations on digital trends, blockchain and Web 3.0, and technologies for food.

Peter Maquera, chief executive officer (CEO) for the Philippines of Microsoft Asia Pacific, will present on “Digital Trends 2023: The Next Frontier in Digital.”

The second presentation will explore “Data Transformation: Understanding the Blockchain & Web 3.0” with nChain Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Stefan Matthews.

Kristine Go, general manager for nutrition at Unilever Southeast Asia, will also deliver a presentation on “Reinventing Food for Humanity” which will discuss the role of technologies in improving nutrition.

Panel discussions will also delve into digitalization and sustainability in various sectors.

The first panel will talk about “Harnessing Digital Technology to Improve World-class Brands, Marketing, and Consumer Experiences.” It will feature Yukiko Tsukamoto, partner at Bain & Company; Ana Maria A. Delgado, senior executive vice-president, chief customer experience officer, and chief digital channels officer at Union Bank of the Philippines; Margot Torres, managing director of McDonald’s Philippines; and Vince Yamat, managing director of 917Ventures. It will be moderated by BusinessWorld columnist Donald Patrick Lim.

Another panel discussion will be focusing on “Redefining Transport and Mobility in a Digital World.” Panelists include Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Aileen Anunciacion R. Zosa; Grab Country Head Grace Vera Cruz; and Angkas CEO George Royeca. BusinessWorld Editor Victor V. Saulon will moderate the discussion.

Meanwhile, key financial industry players will discuss the topic “Building & Expanding a Sustainable Digital Finance Ecosystem” in another panel. Featured panelists include Eric Roberto M. Luchangco, chief finance officer and chief sustainability officer of the Bank of the Philippine Islands; Gaurav Mishra, chief operations and digital enterprise officer at Sun Life Philippines; Kenneth Stern, general manager of Binance Philippines; and Federico P. Tancongco, senior vice-president and chief compliance officer of BDO Unibank, Inc. It will be moderated by Multiverse.ph Publisher Santiago J. Arnaiz.

Food and agriculture will be in the spotlight for the fourth panel discussion. “Delivering Food Security and Sustainability” will be tackled by Mercedita A. Sombilla, undersecretary at the Department of Agriculture; Joanna Kane-Potaka, deputy director general for strategy, engagement, and impact at the International Rice Research Institute; and Juan Victor “Jovy” Hernandez, president and CEO of Metro Pacific Logistics Company, Inc. and Metro Pacific Agro Ventures, Inc. It will be moderated by News5 News Anchor Jester Delos Santos.

The final panel discussion will explore the potential of technologies in helping businesses achieve sustainability. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Kelvin Lester K. Lee; Melissa V. Vergel De Dios, first vice-president, chief sustainability officer, and head of investor relations at PLDT and Smart; Ma. Victoria A. Tan, head of Ayala Corp.’s Group Risk Management and Sustainability Unit; Kerwin Max S. Tan, chief financial, risk, and compliance officer at Robinsons Land Corp.; and Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar, FVP-Chief Sustainability and Reputation Officer at Aboitiz Group of Companies, will tackle “Achieving Corporate Sustainability through Technology Transformation.” Mr. Arnaiz of Multiverse.ph will also moderate the panel discussion.

One News Anchor Regina Lay-Hing will be the host of this year’s BusinessWorld Economic Forum.

Interested attendees may register at https://www.bworldonline.com/bwefthedigitalfuture/ until today, May 22.

