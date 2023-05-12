MANILA – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) kept its economic growth forecast for the Philippines this year at 6.0%, and projected next year’s gross domestic product expansion to come in between 5.5% and 6.0%, a Fund official said on Friday.

IMF mission head Jay Peiris, in a press conference in Manila following a staff visit, said fighting inflation was the “first priority” for Philippine policymakers.

Fiscal and monetary measures will help bring that down, he added. — Reuters