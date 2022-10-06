THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said on Wednesday that it exceeded its target for a ninth straight month in September, amid improved collection and higher duties on oil.

In a statement, the BoC said September collections hit P79.5 billion, exceeding the target of P61.9 billion by 28.4%. This is the ninth consecutive month it has exceeded its monthly target.

“This shows an increase of P21.9 billion in garnered revenues and a 38.1% collection improvement as compared to September of last year,” the BoC said.

In the January to September period, the BoC collected P638.7 billion, surpassing its collection target for the period by 17.8%.

Year on year, Customs collections increased by 35.9%, as oil prices soared.

As of end-September, the BoC has already collected 88.5% of its P721.5-billion target for this year.

The BoC urged all of its offices and collection districts to sustain its performance throughout the year by taking advantage of its modernization programs and reform initiatives of the Marcos administration.

The BoC is set to implement an online processing payment system via selected banks this month called the Philippine Clearing House Corp. Payment Application Secure System Version 6.0.

Last month, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said that P3.56 billion of the 2023 proposed national budget will be allocated to digital transformation programs of the BoC and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The BoC was given a P765.59-billion collection target for 2023, up by 6.11%. — D.G.C.Robles