BUSINESSWORLD Publishing Corp. received the top award at the Philippine Quill Awards for its flagship economic forum, which went virtual for the first time in 2020.

“BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum (BVEF): Forecasts 2021: Reboot. Rethink. Reshape” was given the Top Award in the Communication Skills division of the 19th Philippine Quill Awards, besting other four top contenders and 148 excellence awardees.

The BVEF is one of the groundbreaking projects that BusinessWorld launched during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Over 60 international and local experts gathered in November 2020 for the two-day virtual forum, which tackled the most urgent issues faced by the Philippine business community.

Keynote speakers included Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum; Bernardo Mariano, Jr., chief digital and information officer of the World Health Organization; Ndiamé Diop, country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand of the World Bank; and Kelly Bird, country director of the Asian Development Bank.

Around 1,200 attended the forum, with 40% comprising C-level executives and department heads. It also attracted 33 sponsors and partners.

The BVEF, now with four editions, has become a valuable asset for BusinessWorld, allowing the company to stand out in the industry.

The Philippine Quill is the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication.