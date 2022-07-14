ALL OFFICIAL RECEIPTS and invoices will no longer have a validity period starting July 16, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said.

The BIR issued Revenue Regulations No. 6-2022 which removed the five-year validity period on all printed and system-generated receipts, in line with the government’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

“Based on the regulations, the previously required phrases ‘This invoice/receipt shall be valid for five (5) years from the date of the Permit to Use’ and ‘Valid Until’ at the bottom portion of the system-generated receipts/invoices shall be omitted,” the agency said.

The repeal also extends to the Authority to Print (ATP) principal and supplementary receipts, inclusive of its serial numbers.

The BIR began imposing a five-year validity period on receipts and invoices in 2012.

However, the agency noted that some taxpayers complained about the additional cost of printing new receipts and invoices when the five-year validity has ended.

The BIR said the validity date on unused receipts and invoices would be disregarded and could still be used. — DGCR