A NEW daily minimum wage will be implemented in 14 regions this month, the Labor department said on Sunday, adding that domestic workers will also have higher monthly pay.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in a statement said 14 regional wage boards have already approved wage hikes ranging between P30 and P110.

The minimum wage in Metro Manila increased by P33 on June 4, bringing the daily minimum wage rate to P570 for workers in nonagricultural sectors, and P533 for those within the agricultural industry.

Central Luzon workers will see a P40 increase, bringing the new minimum wage to P414-P460.

A new daily wage will be implemented in Calabarzon, ranging from P390-P470 in the nonagriculture sector; from P350-P429 in the agriculture sector; and P350 in retail and service establishments with not more than 10 workers.

The Cordillera Administrative Region’s (CAR) minimum wage will be raised by P50-P60 in two tranches, bringing the daily pay to P380 on June 14 and to P400 starting Jan. 1, 2023.

In the Ilocos Region, the P60-P90 pay hike will be implemented in two to three tranches, starting June 6. This will bring the daily pay to P372-P400.

In the Visayas, the daily minimum wage will now range from P410-P450 for workers starting June 5.

A new minimum wage in northern Mindanao will range between P378 and P405, after the P25 increase is implemented on June 18 and the P15-P22 increase on Dec. 16.

The Davao Region will have a P47 wage hike for workers across all sectors starting June 19. The daily minimum wage rates will be P438 in the agriculture sector, P443 in the nonagriculture sector, and P443 for retail/service establishments employing not more than 10 workers.

DOMESTIC WORKERS

Meanwhile, domestic workers will see wages increase between P500 and P1,500 in some regions.

In Bicol, a domestic worker’s monthly pay will increase to P4,000, while those in CAR and Mimaropa will see their wages go up to P4,500.

Domestic workers in Cagayan Valley will now have a monthly pay of P5,000. In Region 7, those in chartered cities and first-class municipalities will have a monthly minimum wage of P5,500, while those in other municipalities will have a wage of P4,500.

In Mindanao, domestic workers will have a monthly wage of P4,500 for cities and first-class municipalities and P3,500 for other municipalities. — JVDO