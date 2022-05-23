THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic pushed individuals and organizations to reevaluate their lives, work, priorities and values. These changes are now becoming “revolutions” that can unlock new opportunities for businesses, government, institutions and the workforce.

BusinessWorld, the Philippines’ most trusted business newspaper and multimedia content provider, will gather leaders and experts to discuss these “new normal” revolutions in this year’s BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum on May 25 and 26.

With the theme “Revolutions 2022: Navigating the Changed World,” the economic forum will highlight the changes shaping the world after the pandemic. It will be hosted by One News Anchor Regina Lay.

The two-day forum will feature a keynote from a thought leader on the “new normal” economy, as well as discussions moderated by BusinessWorld editors and journalists that will take a closer look into the transformations brought about by the pandemic, lessons learned and most effective ways to thrive in this new landscape.

DAY 1

On May 25, Albert Park, chief economist at Asian Development Bank, will deliver a keynote speech on the global economic outlook for this year.

The chief executive officer (CEO) panel discussion, “Rethinking the Role of Corporate Leaders in an Era of Change,” will feature Martha M. Sazon, president and CEO, Mynt – Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.; and Alfredo E. Pascual, president of the Management Association of the Philippines. It will be moderated by BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo G. Reyes.

Kalpana Seethepalli, director of ESG for Asia-Pacific at Deutsche Bank, will make a presentation on “Sustainability Revolution: Investing in Green Economy.”

The panel discussion on “Accelerating the Journey to a Net-Zero Future” follows, with Torbjørn Kirkeby-Garstad, general manager for Southeast Asia of renewable power producer Scatec; Raymond Rufino, CEO of top green buildings developer NEO; and Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability & corporate communications officer of Globe Telecom. It will be moderated by One News Anchor Jester Delos Santos.

Angelo Tan, country lead for climate business at IFC Philippines, will join a fireside chat on “Making Green Infrastructure More Accessible” with BusinessWorld Managing Editor Cathy Rose A. Garcia.

“Industry Revolution: Reinventions & Opportunities in Traditional Businesses” will be presented by Jon Canto, acting managing partner at McKinsey & Company Philippines.

There will be a panel discussion on “Shifts in Sectoral and Business Game Plan” with John Dy, chief operating officer of JLL Phillipines; Clifford Academia, vice-president of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates; and Edna T. Belleza, general manager of GoRobinsons (under Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.). It will be moderated by BusinessWorld columnist Andrew J. Masigan.

Ipsos Philippines Country Manager Vicky Abad will have a fireside chat with BusinessWorld Multimedia Editor Sam L. Marcelo on “Delivering a Seamless Phygital Customer Experience”; while an Ask the Expert session with Carlo Delantar, founding partner at venture capital firm Core Capital and head of circular economy at Gobi Partners, on “Pivoting to a Circular Economy,” will be moderated by BusinessWorld contributor Santiago Jose J. Arnaiz.

DAY 2

On May 26, the forum starts with a panel discussion on “Technology Adoption & Collaboration: Prospects in the Digital Economy” with Diosdado “Dado” Banatao, chairman of PhilDev Foundation; Shailesh Baidwan, president of Voyager Innovations; and Ron Estrella, country manager of Medgate Philippines. It will be moderated by BusinessWorld columnist Danie Laurel.

“Internet Revolution: Web 3.0, 5G and a Hyperconnected World” will be presented by Todd Schweitzer, co-founder and CEO of Asia-Pacific open finance tech solutions provider Brankas.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on “Ensuring Safety and Security in the Virtual Spaces,” with Zaza Nicart, managing director of Cisco Philippines; Archieval Tolentino, president of the Information Security Officers Group (ISOG); and Arivuvel Ramu, group chief technology officer at Philippines’ first neobank Tonik. It will be moderated by Arjay L. Balinbin, BusinessWorld senior reporter,

John Rubio, country director of Meta Philippines, will have a fireside chat on the metaverse’s impact on businesses and brands.

“Human Revolution: Man Meets Machine in Industry 5.0” will be presented by Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner of Boston Consulting Group.

A panel discussion on “Re-engineering HR Strategies for Post-COVID Workplace Realities” will feature Ma. Rhodora Campos, senior regional leader of Infosys BPM Philippines and Malaysia; Carol Dominguez, president and CEO of John Clements Consultants, Inc.; Oscar Medina, chief people officer of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc.; and Jeffrey John Dela Cerna, vice-president of human resources at TELUS International Philippines,

Sprout Solutions Chief People and Customer Officer Arlene De Castro will have a fireside chat with BusinessWorld Special Features and Content Editor Josielyn Luna-Manuel on the topic “Behind and Beyond The Great Resignation.”

Completing this two-day forum is an Ask the Expert session with Gwendolyn Lim, partner at Bain & Company in Singapore. She will discuss the topic “Connecting and Catering to the Needs of the Changed Consumers.”

