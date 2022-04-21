THE SGV Foundation, Inc. has launched the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines (EOYP) 2022 program.

Nominations are now being accepted for the EOYP program, which aims to recognize the inspiring men and women whose remarkable contributions are pivotal in shaping the Philippine entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“There are opportunities to contribute, build where there was none, correct the wrong and improve or add to what is already good. We need to remain undaunted and unstoppable. I learned much during the Entrepreneur Of The Year experience. The EOYP organization and its past winners have reaffirmed our vision, further strengthening our resolve,” Benjamin O. Yao, president and CEO of SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. and Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines 2019, said during the virtual launch on Tuesday.

The theme for this year’s program is “Undaunted. Unstoppable.” “Over the last two years, we have lived in a world wrapped by unprecedented disruption and new challenges caused by the pandemic. Yet, it is often in the face of adversity where leaders and visionaries truly shine,” EOYP Program Director Henry M. Tan said.

“The EOYP 2022 program honors the entrepreneurial leaders who transform businesses, products, and services with foresight, courage, and compassion; Filipino entrepreneurs who work with relentless determination and purpose. They are the unstoppable individuals who thrive in the age of disruption and lead enterprises that can inspire and empower communities and uplift the nation,” he added.

Since its inception in 2003, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines program has become one of the most prestigious events for the local business community. The program recognizes the strength, dynamism and resilience of Filipino entrepreneurs who take the lead in founding and operating sustainable, successful enterprises. The program will run from the start of the nomination period this April until the awarding of winners in November 2022.

The search is open to all Filipino entrepreneurs. To be eligible, a nominee has to be a Filipino business owner or founder who is primarily responsible for the growth of his or her company. The nominee must still be active in business, which must have been in operation for at least two years.

A completed nomination form, audited financial statements and other documents must be submitted to the EOYP website (https://eoy.ey.com) for a nomination to be considered for further judging.

The deadline for nominations is on July 31, 2022.

There will be five award categories for this year: Master Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, Woman Entrepreneur, and Technology Entrepreneur.

From among these category winners will emerge the Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines 2022, who will represent the country in the 2022 World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2023.

The EOYP program is organized by the SGV Foundation and its co-presenters, namely: the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Asian Institute of Management, official media BusinessWorld and ABS-CBN News Channel. The program is sponsored by Gold Sponsors SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. and Uratex and Silver Sponsors Intellicare, OneWorld Alliance Logistics Corp., and Regan Industrial Sales, Inc.