Tonelle Racasa to play in World Youth Rapid and Blitz chess championship

THE Philippines’ youngest Woman Fide Master Antonella Berthe “Tonelle” Murillo Racasa will head to Greece with hopes of improving her world ranking aside from bringing more honor for the country.

Accompanied by his father/coach Roberto Racasa who is also an International Memory Sports champion, fondly called Tonelle in the chess world will see action at the World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship slated from April 12–16, this year in Heraklion, Creta, Greece.

Tonelle is also scheduled to represent the country in the HD Bank Chess Championship to be held on March 6–12, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Her campaign locally and internationally were supported by D. Edgard A. Cabangon of ALC group of companies, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) Chairman Andrea D. Domingo, Mayor Menchie Abalos and Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas of Mandaluyong City, Rogelio SP Lim, President of RSP Lim Construction Co., Inc. owner and developer of Boni Tower, immediate past president of Makati Med Rose Montenegro and Jean Altobano of Multi-Modal Security and Investigation Agency, Inc.

Prior to Greece and Vietnam international chess competition, Tonelle will compete for next month National Capital Region Palarong Pambansa qualifying round.

Tonelle is also fresh from winning the 2020 National Age Group Chess Championships-Visayas Leg (Under 14 Girls) held in SM Seaside Cebu City last Jan. 3 to 5.









It was a slow start for her by drawing the first game against Yzabelle Nabor. Then, like a heated diesel relinquished her remaining six opponents namely: Queen Rose Pamplona, Aeralyn Sinining, Casey Manlosa, Nathalie Liscano, Edelyn Vosotros and Arnie Joanne Suravilla to score 6.5 out of possible 7 points.

It shall be recalled that Tonelle won the 19th ASEAN International Age Group Chess Championship held last June 2018 in Davao City. She bagged the gold medal in the standard competition and at the same time captured the coveted WFM title for her effort. Thus, Tonelle became the country’s WFM at the age of 11. — Marlon Bernardino

















