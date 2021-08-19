AFTER completing their mandatory quarantine period, Filipino Olympic medal winners will give President Rodrigo R. Duterte a courtesy call at Malacañang on Monday, where they will also get their incentives for their breakthrough performances.

Gold medalist Hidilyn F. Diaz (weightlifting), silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy A. Petecio (boxing) and bronze winner Eumir Felix D. Marcial (boxing) will be received by Mr. Duterte in ceremonies organized by the Office of the President in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

During the ceremonies, the President will hand the athletes their incentives under Republic Act 10699 or the expanded sports incentives act, along with their coaches.

For winning gold, Ms. Diaz will get P10 million while Ms. Petecio and Mr. Paalam will receive P5 million each. Mr. Marcial will be given P3 million.

Because of the prevailing quarantine limitations, the event will be limited to a few invitees.

Apart from the athletes and coaches, expected to attend as well are PSC Chairman William I. Ramirez and Commissioners Arnold Agustin, Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram, and Charles Maxey.

Also invited are Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham N. Tolentino and Secretary-General Atty. Edwin Gastanes, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chairperson Andrea Domingo, and Team Philippines Chef de Mission Mariano V. Araneta, Jr.

The recently concluded Tokyo Olympics saw Team Philippines have its best performance in nearly a century of participation.

The four-medal haul, including a first-ever gold medal, eclipsed the three medals (all bronze) won in 1932 in Los Angeles as the best showing of the country in the Summer Games. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo