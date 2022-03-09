ArchiNEXT: Young Designers’ Competition believes that young mind transforms the visions into our future’s icon. ArchiNEXT is a platform that challenges the ingenuity and proficiency of young students to showcase asound designyet sustainable Architectural masterpieces.

ArchiNEXT is in partnership with the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), the Council of Deans and Heads of Architecture Schools in the Philippines (CODHASP) and HCG (Hocheng Philippines Corporation) to help in recognizing the passion and hard work of each young designer in transforming them from an industrious learner to a trailblazer. ArchiNEXT is a three part program: Competition, Scholarship, and Internship.

From last year’s competition with the theme LINGAP: General Hospital and Extended Emergency Facility, ArchiNEXT related its theme to our nation’s current situation. As the pandemic hit the Philippines, our general healthcare system including General Hospitals and Extended Emergency Facilities was greatly affected, and ArchiNEXT challenged our young students to envision a sustainable and relevant structure that will benefit our rural communities especially in trying times.

FORMOSA: A Proposed Hospital and Extended Emergency Facility, design made by Yvonne Joy Salamero and Adrian Jerome Pajarillo from Bicol University,stood-out from all78 qualified entries and was awarded as last year’s Grand Winner. Coming from second place were students of University of Santo Tomas, XyruzJiorCaluag, Keilah Raj Segovia and Danison de Guzman, with their design PIKALAWAG COMMUNITY HOSPITAL: An Integrated General Hospital and Community Aquaponic Garden, and the 3rd place was KALINAW by Gelene Francisco and Peter Jhon Marc Tubo from Bicol University

Now on its 8th Season, the theme for this year is LULINGHAYAW: A Localized Sustainable Eco-tourism Destination that challenges architectural students to envision a Filipino-inspired tourist destination. This time, ArchiNEXT takes on the challenge of promoting Philippine Architecture, Filipino Culture, and Philippine customs and traditions.

As ArchiNEXT 2022 gets more exciting it received entries from 26 different colleges and universities nationwide. A total of 151 qualified entries will be screened to determine the Magic Number Finalists who will be up for the Final Screening scheduled to be held on March 18, 2022.

Join us and be part of the ArchiNEXT: Young Designers’ Competition when we do the Final Screening to witness the story of this year’s Winners by visiting our FB page at: www.facebook.com/archinextph. The winners for ArchiNEXT2022 Winners will be announced during the celebration of Construction Expo (CONEX) and National Convention for Architects (NATCON). Likewise the Top 10 entries will also be displayed at the ArchiNEXT Gallery to showcase our very promising architectural students with their exemplary masterpieces.

ArchiNEXT: Young Designers’ Competitionbelieves that this is just the beginning of every young student’s journey as an Architect. Scholarship and Internship awaits all winners which will also help the students to widen-up their limitless creativity because challenges never end.

Browse more amazing stories from ArchiNEXT previous winners and updates for at their Official website at www.archinext.ph. #archinext2022 #lulinghayaw #archinext