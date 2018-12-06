Toby’s Sports opens flagship store in BGC

TOBY’S SPORTS has opened a new, innovative flagship store that highlights its long-standing commitment to elevating its retail experience to world-class standards.

Toby’s Sports held a special preview party of the new flagship store situated in the heart of the bustling Bonifacio Global City (BGC) last Nov. 28. The event, called “Pinnacle of Sports,” gathered celebrities, athletes, sports enthusiasts, and members of the media who had a first look at the new flagship store.

The 1,000 sqm, two-storey space houses a premium assortment of footwear, sports apparel and equipment from the world’s best brands. According to Toby Claudio, President of Toby’s Sports, “we wanted to create an iconic store, a pinnacle shopping experience in the heart of Metro Manila.” To achieve that, the store utilizes cutting-edge technology, such as stunning LED displays towering over 5th Avenue and multiple interactive touch screens that uses RFID technology to show information on its latest products. It also features various zones that create an experiential shopping experience:

PLAYZone. The flagship store features an interactive PLAYZone to host events and sports clinics on a regular basis. It also doubles as a basketball court, which utilizes a professional-grade basketball shooting machine, where people can hone their shooting skills. Prizes will be given out regularly to top scorers in the Toby’s Shooout game.

LAUNCHZone. As its names suggests, the LAUNCHZone will host product launches that feature the latest innovations from the top sports brands. Toby’s Sports also plans to use this area for curated installations, special VIP events and athlete appearances.

Toby’s Custom Lab. The Toby’s Custom Lab, located on the 2nd level, offers apparel customization services. With the capability to create full custom uniforms and jerseys, it will include express customization via sublimation, making a more personalized customer experience.

Run Signature Analysis. The flagship store offers Run Signature gait and running form analysis, from Brooks. It is a radical new approach to gait analysis that takes an in-depth look at the body’s natural running characteristics so that the store personnel can offer the ideal shoes to every customer.