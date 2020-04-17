To keep people home, HBO Go offers free content

ONLINE streaming service HBO GO is allowing viewers — registered or unregistered — to view the first seasons of select HBO Originals and HBO Asia Originals for free for one month starting April 15 to help people “stay at home and do their part,” according to a company statement.

Among the series that are currently outside the pay wall are classics like crime-dramas The Sopranos and The Wire, and newer series like satirical comedy-drama Succession.

Also for free viewing are comedies like Ballers starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Barry with Bill Hader, Silicon Valley featuring Thomas Middledith and Kumail Nanjiani, and Veep starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

HBO Asia Originals such as Folklore, a horror anthology series where each episode is based on folk tales from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, are also available. Folklore has a second season called Food Lore which features a film from Erik Matti. The second season is currently behind the pay wall.

Another HBO Asia Original is Invisible Stories which “tells untold stories from the heartlands in a fictional neighborhood housing estate in multicultural Singapore,” according to a release; Miss Sherlock, a re-envisioned version of Sherlock Holmes set in Tokyo; The Teenage Psychic, a coming-of-age story of a 16-year-old girl in Taiwan with the ability to see spirits but who wants to have a normal life; and The World Between Us, a Taiwanese series which follows the aftermath of a mass-shooting.

For those who love documentaries, HBO is freeing access to McMIllion$, which explores the McDonald’s Monopoly game scandal, where an ex-cop defrauded people of more than $20 million; Jane Fonda in Five Acts, which centers on Ms. Fonda’s life, work, activism, and controversies; and The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, which investigates the rise and fall of Theranos, a one-time multibillion-dollar healthcare company.

The series and documentaries are free to access via the HBO Go App or via https://www.hbogoasia.com. Those who want to view more than one season can subscribe to HBO Go for P149 a month. — ZBC

















