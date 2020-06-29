TNT KaTropa’s Rosario, Pogoy making most of forced break

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

HAVE NOT FLEXED their basketball muscles as much as they wanted to for the past three and a half months because of the “forced break” brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, TNT KaTropa stalwarts Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy said it has been tough for them but they are finding ways to make the most out of it.

With the Philippine Basketball Association still shut since suspending its current season in March because of COVID-19, Messrs. Rosario and Pogoy shared that the free time afforded them is being spent with family and preparing their bodies for the eventual resumption of PBA action.

For fifth-year player Rosario, 28, the COVID-10 induced break took some time to get used to but eventually grew on him since it gave him more time with his family.

“The break allowed me to have more time with my family. I think this is the longest time I am away from basketball and at first I really had to adjust. Before much of my time was on the court, practicing and playing,” said Mr. Rosario in Filipino in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods’ 2OT Podcast, where he and Mr. Pogoy were guests.

“So the first two months were about adjustments but eventually I got the hang of it and it has been great because I get to bond with the kids and do household chores that I don’t get to do when in practice,” added Mr. Rosario, who has two children with wife Michelle.

The former National University stalwart also used the timeout to launch a business of selling personal protective equipment like face masks and alcohol, which he was happy to report is doing well.

In the case of Cebuano Pogoy, meanwhile, since his family is not in Manila, his time is being spent resting, a welcome sea change, he said, because in the last few years it has been nonstop basketball for him, playing in the PBA and for Gilas Pilipinas.

He is hoping that with the long break he gets more spring back when he returns to the grind.

“I’m spending my time resting because it is something I did not get to do much in the past years because of my commitment to the PBA and Gilas. Of course, not being able to play or practice right now takes some toll but in the long run I think it will help,” said Mr. Pogoy, who is now in his fourth year in the league out of Far Eastern University.

But despite having adjusted to their current situations, both Messrs. Rosario and Pogoy were quick to say that like the rest of the PBA-dom they cannot wait to get back into action.

Adding to their longing to return is that they feel they have a team right now in TNT that could make waves in the league.

“We made some good trades. We have added height in Poy (Erram), so at least we have someone who is young and who we can pit against the big men of other teams,” said Mr. Rosario, referring to big man Poy Erram, whom they acquired from the NLEX Road Warriors.

Apart from Mr. Erram, also joining the team this season are Simon Enciso from Alaska, Jayjay Alejandro from Rain or Shine and Lervyn Flores from Northport.

Messrs. Rosario and Pogoy expressed hope that with their current team, which still boasts, aside from them, of mainstays Jayson Castro, Bobby Ray Parks, Ryan Reyes and Kelly Williams, they will get to have steady success moving forward.









