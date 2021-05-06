With the economic effects caused by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to make smarter decisions about finances and be prepared for what comes next. As investments, fine jewelry continues to stand the test of time. While currencies often fluctuate, the value of precious metals and gems are stable and even increase over time, making jewelry a less risky investment than money.

M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. understands the worth of jewelry and has since made them more accessible and attainable through M Lhuillier Jewellers. A trusted name in the industry, M Lhuillier Jewellers offers a wide range of exquisitely handcrafted jewelry from necklaces to bracelets, and earrings. They have also been a preferred option for wedding rings for many Filipino couples. All these come in a variety of styles from simple to bold, so there is something for everyone.

The jewelry from M Lhuillier Jewellers are made of authentic precious metals, gemstones, and pearls coming from the best sources all over the world. Gold is obtained locally and from Italy, Spain, and Japan; diamonds are mined from India, Israel, Belgium, and Hong Kong; gems are acquired from Thailand and South America; and freshwater and saltwater pearls are harvested from Tahiti, Australia, China, Japan, and the Philippines. The jewelry is produced in-house with the exception of those made with Italian gold.

M Lhuillier Jewellers has outlets in key cities all over Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. They accept trade-ins and PRENDA-PALIT anytime, which ensure they are easily obtainable by Filipinos so they can start investing in fine jewelry.

