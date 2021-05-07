TikTok For Business levels the playing field and empowers businesses of all sizes to reach their ideal customers

TikTok, the leading short-form video platform for creating, sharing, and discovering short-form video content, is now open to advertisers of all sizes in the Philippines. To complement TikTok’s rapid user adoption in the country, local SME advertisers will now be able to join their enterprise counterparts in reaching their audience on the app through TikTok’s authorized agencies and partners in the market.

TikTok has been the #1 downloaded app in Southeast Asia since February 2020 (Source: App Annie, February 2021), creating a large user base, highly engaged community, and diverse content and audiences. The app has experienced tremendous growth in users in SEA, with 2 out of every 5 users in the Philippines being parents, and 1 out of every 2 users being purchase decision-makers (Source: Global Web Index). Users have also driven rapid growth across a variety of content topics, the fastest-growing being finance and money, and education.

Through TikTok For Business, advertisers in the Philippines can now reach and engage with these diverse audiences to drive their business success. Advertisers will now have access to all of TikTok’s present and future marketing solutions designed for brands. TikTok aims to give marketers the tools they need to tap into unique opportunities that can only be found on the app.

Through TikTok Ads Manager, TikTok For Business empowers small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) to be discovered and connect with the community of users on the app, build their brands, and achieve their business goals. These tools are designed to support advertisers through each step of the campaign creation process. Marketers can now make the most out of the creativity of the TikTok community, reach new audiences, and optimize their marketing campaigns, all within an easy-to-use platform.

While the launch of TikTok Ads Manager is designed to empower small and medium enterprises, TikTok will continue to strengthen existing relationships with enterprise customers across CPG, Food & Beverage, BFSI, Telco, eCommerce, Pharma, and Healthcare in the Philippines. Now, SMEs will also be able to enhance their advertising campaigns on the app through TikTok Ads Manager.

Grow business with TikTok Ads Manager

With TikTok Ads Manager, small and mid-size businesses will get to reach potential customers, and share their online journey in a fun and creative way. A business can advertise by creating and posting video ads with a flexible budget, including repurposing their existing creative assets to easily run ad campaigns on TikTok. Advertisers can also track the progress and success of every campaign using TikTok’s vast array of measurement and analytics tools, including third-party mobile measurement partners for app developers, and TikTok’s own pixel for website tracking. This helps businesses make sure that they are running effective and efficient campaigns on the platform.

A variety of creative tools are also available for advertisers to use on TikTok Ads Manager. These are:

Quick Optimisation – Adds TikTok style visual effects or opening frames to your video with a single click.

Smart Video – Leverages innovative technology to analyze uploaded videos and images, automatically selecting clips and music to create beautifully edited videos.

Smart Video Soundtrack – Incorporates music, which is a vital part of every TikTok video ad. Select from up to 4,000+ copyright free sounds

Video Templates – Turns image assets into TikTok ready videos with over 60 customizable video templates for various aspect ratios

TikTok Video Editor – Edits video creatives down to individual frames, add transitions, and precisely place elements within a video with TikTok’s free web-based video editor

TikTok’s Lead Generation, the first-party solution that helps businesses reach prospects in order to convert them into potential customers with ease, is also available to businesses in the Philippines. With Lead Generation, businesses can share details of their products and services that are related, appealing, and interesting to their customers with a few simple taps.

Digital solutions for boosting business growth

2​020 was a challenging year for businesses all over the Philippines, with a crippling months-long lockdown as one of its greatest hurdles. According to the 2020 Asia Pacific Small and Medium Business Digital Maturity study conducted by International Data Corp. (IDC), 70.6% of micro, small, and medium enterprises in the country were forced to temporarily cease operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The same survey also shows that 58.8% of businesses reported zero income, while 28% had revenues drop by over 30%.

As they recuperate over the coming months, investing in digital transformation could actually help companies, particularly SMEs, to meet their business goals. It has been found that digitally mature SMEs are generally more productive, and are able to report higher revenues, versus those that are slow to adapt to digitalization. In the present scenario, digital tools have also become necessary and effective means for businesses to reach consumers. These are some of the primary reasons for the development of TikTok Ads Manager, at a time when consumers are found to opt for online transactions and interactions in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The global agency, We Are Social, reports in its Digital 2021 study that Filipinos spend an average of 4 hours and 15 minutes each day on social media, a 22-minute increase from the country’s Digital 2020 average. The Philippines also led the world in social media use in 2019 and 2020. Now, through TikTok Ads Manager, SMEs gain access to this large, highly engaged local community that exists online.

“We want to give brands and businesses the ability to reach millions of potential customers online in a unique way, with every single short-form video they share on TikTok. Through the platform’s easy to use advertising solutions, we hope to help businesses find their authentic voice, and enable them to maximize their creative potential in order to grow and thrive, while also being able to save on advertising expenses,” said Esme Lean, Head of Small and Medium Businesses, Southeast Asia – TikTok.

Start advertising in 3 easy steps

Businesses that are interested to start advertising on TikTok may do so by following 3 simple steps:

1. To sign up for a TikTok Ads Manager account, please visit https://ads.tiktok.com/i18n/ signup/

2. You can start advertising by creating a campaign together with your video assets or design an eye-catching ad or videos using TikTok Ads Manager’s creative tools.

3. Once you set your targeting, budget, and creative, submit your ad for review and go live.

To learn more about TikTok Ads Manager, please visit our Help Center: https://ads.tiktok.com/help/? refer=from_advertising_ platform.