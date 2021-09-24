TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, collaborated with the Department of Tourism (DOT) in an effort to elevate local livestream content through the #GandaMoPinas campaign. The campaign spotlights creators from around the country who will promote their region through TikTok Live and explain how each place showcases the beauty of the Philippines.

During their live sessions, each creator will share more about their province, highlighting its natural landscape, top tourist spots and activities, best cuisine, as well as local products. These creators will encourage their viewers to help share more of the Philippines’ beauty to travellers missing the islands and for them to visit when it’s safe to do so. All that is needed is to tag the DOT in their own entertaining and engaging content featuring their provinces, and following the official TikTok account of the DOT to discover more local destinations to fall in love with.

Nine creators from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were shortlisted by the DOT and TikTok as local representatives to participate in the campaign. These creators were each tasked to share a short video inviting their followers to watch their #GandaMoPinas live sessions on TikTok. They will then go live on TikTok for one hour each, between September 22 and 30, 2021.

Once all nine creators have completed their livestreams, a winner from each area will be bestowed the honour of the ‘TikTok Funfluencers’, based on their number of viewers. Winners also will receive selected merchandise and support from TikTok and the DOT.

The #GandaMoPinas campaign is only the first of many planned partnerships between TikTok and various local departments in the Philippines. Through these initiatives, TikTok hopes to produce more high-quality, relevant livestream content among local creators on the platform.

Catch the #GandaMoPinas live sessions on TikTok from September 22 to 30, 2021! Download the app on your iOS and Android devices to get started.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld's sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld's audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site.

