Everyone is invited to visit this joyful attraction from Dec. 21 to 31, and Create The Merry together with the entire community on TikTok!

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, invites everyone to visit the #TikTokTree, a one-of-a-kind attraction that will be up from December 21 to 31, 2021 in Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The unique #TikTokTree will be made up of LED Screens, and will spread Christmas cheer in the city by continuously flashing exciting and fun holiday content shared by TikTok creators, featuring delicious food, fun dances, fitness, gaming and more!

Apart from enjoying the various videos shown on the #TikTokTree, visitors may also shoot and create their own holiday-themed posts using the different Christmas installations in the area to add flair to their content.

Create the Merry this Christmas with the #TikTokTree

Anyone with amazing content to share can get featured on the #TikTokTree! Simply create entertaining and engaging Christmas-themed videos on TikTok, make the post public, and use the hashtag #TikTokTree, for the chance to get featured on the holiday attraction alongside your favorite TikTok creators.

Post your festive TikTok content and see them flashed on the TikTok Christmas Tree beginning December 21 until December 31, 2021!

Check out the #TikTokTree this December, and celebrate the holidays with the entire community, both inside and outside platform. Download TikTok on your iOS and Android devices today.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

