Business Challenges

The new normal has changed the way businesses function across all industries. This pandemic caused unprecedented challenges and monumental shifts from rising costs, additional regulatory requirements, stiffer competition, risk & operational management, to unsatisfied and dwindling customers. More and more businesses are closing down or barely surviving.

Outsourcing as a solution

In order to cope with these challenges and accelerate business recovery and growth, thriving companies are quickly evolving and adopting smart strategies. They fully utilize the power of outsourcing as a source of competitive advantage. Outsourcing allows businesses to expand their organizational capacity and capabilities, improve service and efficiencies, manage risks better, cut costs and save and many more benefits!

Choose a trusted partner

Customer Frontline Solutions (CFS), a subsidiary of Bayad under MERALCO, aims to be the face of service creating happy customers for businesses and enriching Filipino lives by providing meaningful jobs. CFS, established in 2008, is the pioneer in outsourced tellering and customer services. With its 2,000 frontliners present in over 600 clients’ sites nationwide providing worry-free, end-to-end outsourcing solutions, CFS continues to help businesses grow. Its strategic outsourcing solutions combine PEOPLE + TECHNOLOGY + REGULATORY COMPLIANCE + RELATIONSHIP to ensure customer engagement and client satisfaction. Every solution is customized to match the needs of the clients and their customers. From People and Process Outsourcing, Contact Center Solutions, Document Management to purpose-built Digital Solutions, CFS is trusted by top corporations in the Philippines and is the home of Customer Champions like you.

Case studies

Notwithstanding the Enhanced Community Quarantine, CFS met the urgent needs of one of its clients during a crisis last year. At short notice, CFS was able to deploy almost a thousand Digital Customer Care Representatives for one of the biggest utility companies in the Philippines. In record time, CFS provided its People & Process Outsourcing Solution (PPO) for Project Hotline which included the sourcing, training, deployment and supervision of skilled and qualified Care Reps to help address the high volume of customer concerns.. Project Hotline was so successful that the complaints backlog from various channels – social media, email, calls – was cleaned up ahead of the target schedule. The Client’s Customer Champion declared the project a resounding success. Once again, CFS created happy customers.

CFS is also being tapped by companies for their Document Management Solutions (DMS) requirement. CFS handles the digitization of physical documents, as well as their shredding in order to comply with the Data Privacy Act, as well as BIR’s 10-year document retention requirement. CFS’ DMS enables companies to go digital especially during this pandemic where many employees work from home and when now, customers are serviced mostly virtually.

CFS can help your business

What are your business pain points now? Flexible manning & process outsourcing, contact center, document digitization, digital apps to enable your business? Now, more than ever, is the time to rethink and reinvent your business strategies not just to survive, but importantly, to thrive, grow and create new customers.

CFS can be your third hand in running your business. Focus on your core business. Drive revenue growth. Acquire new customers. Generate savings. Let CFS help you. Whatever outsourcing requirement you may have, CFS is the partner you can trust.

To know more about Customer Frontline Solutions (CFS) and how they may help your business during this pandemic and beyond, email partners@cfs.com.ph now.

