Three local firms join Forbes Asia’s list of best small firms

THREE Philippine firms have been cited in Forbes Asia’s latest list of top-performing small and mid-sized listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual list ranks 200 publicly listed firms out of 18,000 companies within the region with sales below a billion US dollars.

It, however, did not fully reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession on those firms as it only referred to their latest full-year financial results as of July 7.

Asia United Bank Corp., pipe supplier Crown Asia Chemicals Corp., and Cebu-based power firm Vivant Corp. are among these firms, which “have track records of exceptional corporate performance.”

These firms are scored based on their record for debt, sales, and earnings-per-share growth, measured over both the most recent one and three-year fiscal periods, as well as their one-year and five-year average returns on equity.

The list excludes companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues, or legal troubles.

The geographic diversity of companies was also considered. — Adam J. Ang










