The UP Economics Society will livestream the annual National Economics Summit (NES) on Sept. 18 to 19, with the theme “Electionomics: Philippine Economics in the Face of Elections.”

In its 11th year, the Summit will be open to the public to discuss Philippine Economics in the Face of Elections, specifically the following: political motives behind economic policies and programs, analyzing the impact of political beliefs and influences on the economy, gauging the impact of the economy in determining electoral outcomes, and the relationship of economic outcome with political decisions.

The annual NES is a forum for the brightest Economics and Business undergraduates across the Philippines. The NES evaluates key issues in the country and around the world from the viewpoint of economics with the purpose of leaving a lasting and beneficial impact on the next generation of economists and leaders of the country.

Over the years, the Summit has grown into a renowned economic event tackling topics such as Jobs and Unemployment, Inequality and Poverty, ASEAN Integration, Philippine Economic Growth, Case Study Competitions, Business Economics, and many more.

The Summit has established its reputation as one of the premier economic forums in the country, gaining endorsements and connections with various Senatorial offices, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), Junior Philippine Economics Society (JPES), Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED), and the Office of the Vice-President (OVP).

The event has also invited reputable speakers such as former NEDA Director Dr. Cayetano Paderanga, Jr., UP Diliman Professor Emeritus Winnie Monsod, former DENR Secretary Gina Lopez, PCC Commissioners Stella Quimbo and Johannes Bernabe, Dr. Bernardo Villegas, and Dr. Ernesto Pernia.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.