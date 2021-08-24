PETA finds success with Rak of Aegis streaming

A VIDEO of aspiring singer Aileen belting out the Aegis’ hit “Basang-basa sa Ulan” under the pouring rain at her flooded home in Barangay Venezia went viral online. This year, not only did the performance video go viral, but her community’s story also reached international audiences for the first time.

PETA’s hit musical Rak of Aegis — which streamed online via ticket2me.net on July 31, Aug. 1, 7, and 8, followed by a one weekend extension on Aug 14 and 15 — sold a total of 23,962 tickets.

The PETA folks behind the streaming project said that expectations were uncertain when they decided to stream Rak of Aegis, but its potentially huge audience made an online release worth the shot.

Mitch Go, PETA’s Head of Sales, Leloi T. Arcete, the theater group’s Head of Public Relations, and Maria Gloriosa “Beng” Santos-Cabangon, its Executive Director, discussed the project with BusinessWorld via e-mail.

“There were so many unknown factors when we decided to stream Rak — and we really didn’t know what to expect. It was clear to us that Rak had a huge audience base, from our experience of running it for seven seasons prior. We also knew that many clamored for its online streaming. However, we are also aware that selling pay-per-view tickets is an unknown territory for theater, and that there’s immense competition online,” they wrote.

Prior to the end of its 7th run, the musical had been seen by about 150,000 people over the course of more than 400 live shows. (https://www.bworldonline.com/put-another-dime-in-that-jukebox-musical/).

According to Ms. Go, Ms. Arcete, and Ms. Santos-Cabangon, their announcement on Facebook reached 800,000 people, garnering 5,000 shares and over 600 comments.

“That’s when we knew that we might stand a chance. We felt that there was a lot of excitement over the streaming, from people who saw Rak before, to new audiences who never got to see it live,” they said.

“More than the revenue and donations that came in for PETA, we were overwhelmed with the love and admiration that we received from our audiences, and the strong support from our fellow artists, partners, and the entire PETA family, and Rak community. It was really an affirmation that humble work should continue beyond COVID-19. To us, that is an inspiration to push forward despite the bleak circumstances for theater and live entertainment in general.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and strict lockdowns imposed in an attempt to control it, PETA had already realized that “there is life after live.” Prior to venturing into pay-per-view screenings, PETA had showcased workshops and online shows through its YouTube channel and Facebook page, drawing in an audience with the “Let’s Get Creative” workshops on acting, scriptwriting, and music production, and “Storytelling Sundays” for children. PETA had previously streamed the musical 1896, and the children’s plays Mga Kwento ni Lola Basyang and William.

“When we first ventured into free and pay-per-view streaming, we have realized that the digital platform provides a unique opportunity for us to expand our audience in terms of number and geographic reach, and ultimately, go beyond the limitations of our physical spaces,” they said.

PETA’s team noted the importance of a good product offered at a correct price, promotion mobility, partnerships and people, and proper timing as being key to a successful show.

“There’s simply so many options now, ranging from the latest original TV shows and movies on-demand from entertainment and tech giants like Netflix, to emerging digital events, concerts, and shows online,” Mss. Go, Arcete, and Santos-Cabangon said.

“Rak of Aegis came at the right place and at the right time. People saw parallels of their experience with the story of Aileen and the people of Barangay Venezia. More importantly, Rak carries a message of hope that is deeply needed during these very troubling times,” they added.

After streaming Rak of Aegis online, PETA plans to make the musical available for exclusive streaming for companies and groups until the end of the year. Meanwhile, the election comedy/drama Si Juan Tamad, Ang Diyablo at ang Limang Milyong Boto is also streaming for their partner schools and institutions, as part of the voters’ education campaign “Rak the Vote.” The anthology drama on HIV, 2019’s Under My Skin, which had been shot for film, is scheduled to stream in November and December this year.

For more information about PETA’s shows and exclusive streaming, e-mail mitchgo@petatheater.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman