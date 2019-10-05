Theater icon Tony Mabesa, 84

Veteran actor and director Antonio “Tony” Mabesa died after a long illness on Oct. 4, Friday, at 10:20 p.m. He was 84.

Screenwriter Floy Quintos wrote on Facebook: “We, the family of Antonio Mabesa, are saddened to announce his passing . Sir Tony joined his creator at 10:20 this evening. He was surrounded by family and friends.”

“We thank you for your prayers. We hope you can respect the family’s wish for privacy at this time,” Mr. Quintos added.

Born in Laguna in 1935, Mr. Mabesa began his journey in the theater scene directing school plays at UP Rural High School. He studied at the University of the Philippines and was under the mentorship of National Artist for Theater Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero. In 1976, he founded the theater organizations Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas and its umbrella group, UP Playwright’s Theater.

In 2018, Mr. Mabesa played his last role as the late Eddie Garcia’s lover in the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) LGBT-themed family drama Rainbow’s Sunset where he won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Details of the wake will be announced today.