The Philippines is at No. 6 among countries with the most Christmas music streams on Spotify

CHRISTMAS tunes are very popular in the Philippines according to Spotify’s 2021 Holiday Music Listening Trends list, taking the 6th spot among countries with most Christmas songs played across the globe. The Philippines had over 216 mil-lion plays of holiday songs.

Using data gathered between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9, Spotify found that the most-streamed Christmas song on Spotify in the Philippines was “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey which recently hit 1 billion streams on the platform and is also the most popular Christmas song around the globe. In the Philippines, this was followed by “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, “Christmas in Our Hearts” by Jose Mari Chan, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” by Michael Bublé (which is No. 3 worldwide), and “Last Christmas” by Wham!.

For more holiday music, listeners can check out Spotify’s Paskong Pinoy and Maligayang Pasko! playlists. . — MAPS

GLOBAL MARKETS WITH MOST CHRISTMAS SONGS PLAYED

1. USA

2. Germany

3. United Kingdom

4. Canada

5. Sweden

6. Philippines

7. Netherlands

8. Mexico

9. Australia

10. Norway

MOST-STREAMED CHRISTMAS SONGS ON SPOTIFY THIS SEASON

(NOV. 1 TO DEC. 9)

Philippines

1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

2. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

3. “Christmas in Our Hearts” by Jose Mari Chan

4. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

5. “Last Christmas” by Wham!

Global

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

2. “Last Christmas” by Wham!

3. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

4. “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

5. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

POPULAR NEWER HOLIDAY HITS

(the most-streamed Christmas songs on Spotify released within the past five years)

1 “Snowman” by Sia

2. “White Christmas” by Amy Grant

3. “Santa’s Coming for Us” by Sia

4. “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix

5.“Merry Christmas” by Ed Sheeran, Elton John

MOST-STREAMED CHRISTMAS SONGS OF ALL TIME ON SPOTIFY GLOBALLY

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

2. “Last Christmas” by Wham!

3. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

4. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

5.“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

MOST-REPEATED CHRISTMAS SONGS ON SPOTIFY IN THE PHILIPPINES

1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

2. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

3. “Last Christmas” by Wham!

4. “Snowman” by Sia

5.“Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber