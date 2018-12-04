The Seasons Residences brings Japanese way of life to BGC

FILIPINOS will soon get to experience the Japanese way of life, at The Seasons Residences in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Federal Land, Inc partnered with Nomura Real Estate Development Co. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Inc. to develop the $400-million The Seasons Residences.

During its launch on Nov. 22 held at The Seasons Residences showroom in BGC, company officials highlighted the Japanese-inspired architecture and technology of the mixed-use, lifestyle center that will have four residential towers and the country’s first Mitsukoshi Mall.

“We believe in our Japanese partners not only because they have made name for themselves, but we have gone through learning, and thorough design with our partners just to give a better product… We would want to present to you a concept that is new fresh and this is a design that we have done with our partners,” said Cherie B. Fernandez, project development group head of Federal Land.

The Mitsukoshi Mall, which will be at the podium of the four-tower development, will offer “a uniquely Japanese mall-going experience.”

“The project vision is to create an integrated use development incorporating Japanese spirit, experience and technology,” Sophia A. Nuñez, project director of Federal Land, said during the media launch.

“The goal of the project is for the residents and the mall visitors to own a piece of Japan in Manila,” she added.

The four residential towers will be named after the four seasons — Haru (Spring), Natsu (Summer), Aki (Autumn), and Fuyu (Winter).

Ms. Nuñez said Haru, the first tower of the development, is structured as the lowest point and Fuyu as the highest, making a spiral line “to create a unique skyline while respecting the neighboring towers.”

The residential towers will employ Japanese storage solutions to maximize the available space in the unit. There will also be sunken slab for easier plumbing, kitchen sink with demountable cutting and drainage board, and separate shower and bathtub for selected units.

In terms of Japanese technology, viscoelastic dampers (VCDs) are installed in the towers for comfort, safety, and resilience to wind and earthquakes. Incorporating technology and eco-friendliness in the development are the energy-efficient lights and Japanese-branded ecological bathroom fixtures in every unit.

The Haru tower, to be completed in 2023, will offer one-bedroom units and suites with sizes ranging from 44 square meters (sq.m.) to 62 sq.m. The two-bedroom units are sized between 61-65 sq.m., while and 2-bedroom suites are at 78-93.5 sq.m. Three-bedroom units have a floor area of between 168-177.5sq.m.

Two bi-level penthouse units at 234-238 sq.m., and two 296-345 sq.m. villas will be available.

Unit prices range from P16 million to P66 million depending on the type of unit.

A guest house, located in the Japanese garden of the development, will also be available for guests of tenants.

Ms. Nuñez told BusinessWorld that 80% of the first tower has already received letter of interest. Reservations will be accepted after the launch of the development.

JAPANESE MALL EXPERIENCE

Meanwhile, the facade of the retail podium will be designed with an Asanoha pattern, a popular traditional Japanese motif that symbolizes stability, resiliency, and growth.

Set to open in 2021, the 17,000-sq.m. Mitsukoshi Mall will have a mix of Japanese and international brands. A supermarket will feature a variety of Japanese goods.

“We opened Mitsukoshi Mall in BGC to cater to the Japanese and the Filipino consumers. So, we are planning to put tenants that are not only Japanese. It’s not only from Japan, so we’re going to mix it with the Filipino lifestyle,” Yosuke Umano, manager for commercial real estate development division of Isetan-Mitsukoshi, told reporters in Japanese.

Federal Land is a property arm of GT Capital Holdings, Inc.

Nomura Real Estate Development is part of the Nomura Group of companies with more than 90 years of investment banking experience. The real estate company engages in residential development, corporate real estate brokerage, commercial property development, building leasing, and architectural design business.

Isetan-Mitsukoshi is engaged in department store business and is known for Mitsukoshi Department Stores in Japan, Europe, and the United States.