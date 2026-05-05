THE Supreme Court has issued a resolution requiring the chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and a former chief of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to comment on a motion to intervene over alleged irregularities in the 2025 national and local elections.

In a notice dated April 15 and shared with the media on Tuesday, the Court en banc directed adverse parties to respond within ten days to the filing by the National People’s Initiative Council Committee and God’s People’s Initiative.

Based on court records, this motion supports a petition initiated by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) citing specific discrepancies such as the alleged exclusion of 17 million senatorial votes and the unauthorized use of a modified software version in automated counting machines.

Petitioners also raise concerns over the redirection of election returns to an unlisted server called “Data Center 3” and the alleged lack of an unimpeded view of ballots during the counting process.

“We will comply as a matter of course,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said in a statement. “Despite the limited resources, the pilot online voting of 2025 was very successful.”

Mr. Garcia maintained that random manual audits revealed 100% accuracy, though he expressed doubt that the manual recount remedy sought by the petitioners can be conducted under current legal remedies.

Meanwhile, Davao-based lawyer and petitioner Israelito P. Torreon welcomed the High Court’s action, adding that he hopes the tribunal will reach a decision before 2028. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking