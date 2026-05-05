PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued Proclamation No. 1238, declaring special non-working days from May 6 to May 8 in Lapu-Lapu and Cordova in Cebu province amid the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said the move intends to lessen traffic and ensure the safety of ASEAN Summit participants.

Mr. Marcos is set to attend the summit this week, where he will meet with fellow ASEAN heads of state.

The 48th ASEAN Summit will begin on May 8.

Ms. Castro said the agenda will include energy security and a unified response to lessen the impact of the Middle East crisis. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana