PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered a fresh round of transport subsidies under the government’s service contracting program, including at least a 20% fare discount for commuters and a fuel subsidy of P10 per liter for public utility vehicles.

Under the program set to roll out on April 15, commuters will receive a 20% fare discount on routes connected to rail lines and major bus lanes.

The renewed fuel support, capped at 150 liters per week for three months, will be piloted in Metro Manila next week starting along major corridors such as Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue, España Boulevard, Zapote Road, A. Bonifacio, Rizal and Marcos Highway before expanding nationwide.

“The fuel subsidy will be implemented only through legitimate gasoline stations approved and monitored by the Department of Energy to ensure it is properly allocated and not abused,” Mr. Marcos said in a video message in Filipino.

The service contracting program will be implemented nationwide, covering around 50,000 public utility vehicles, 1,000 operators, and up to 15 million passengers.

The Department of Transportation will oversee the initiative, which will pay operators and drivers between P40 and P100 per kilometer on top of passenger fares.

Routes will prioritize links to rail systems and key bus corridors to improve reliability, with deployment focused on off-peak hours to ensure transport availability beyond rush periods.

“This is important because we are not only addressing transport costs; we are also helping prevent increases in food prices and other basic goods,” Mr. Marcos added.

All participating vehicles will be subject to global positioning system monitoring to verify trips and service quality.

The development comes as the UPLIFT Committee convened in the Presidential Palace last Tuesday to discuss measures to cushion Filipinos from the economic fall out of the war.

The Philippines, an import-dependent economy, is in a year-long energy emergency as the Middle East crisis threatens its fuel supply.

Pump prices have been rising steadily since the Iran war broke out on Feb. 28 though the temporary two-week ceasefire brought relief as prices in the global oil market started easing.

JOB PROTECTION MEASURES

Meanwhile, the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Thursday endorsed a suite of measures, aimed at protecting jobs and accelerating workforce upskilling amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has sent fuel prices and supply chain costs soaring globally.

In a statement, PSAC said it is recommending “targeted interventions to mitigate the impact of global volatility on Filipino workers and enterprises,” following the council’s fourth Education and Jobs Sector Group meeting at Malacañang on April 8.

The PSAC, convened by Sabin M. Aboitiz, president and chief executive officer of the Aboitiz Group, outlined a multi-pronged strategy focused on rapid job matching, workforce redeployment, and accelerated project execution to absorb displaced workers.

“Our focus is twofold: immediate job preservation and long-term workforce transformation. By investing in skills, accelerating job matching, and supporting enterprises, we can help ensure that Filipinos remain productive and competitive despite global headwinds,” Mr. Aboitiz said.

Among the council’s proposals is the expansion of nationwide job fairs and fast-tracked hiring across both government and private sectors. PSAC also urged the immediate resumption of stalled infrastructure and school construction projects to provide employment opportunities for affected workers.

For overseas Filipino workers at risk of displacement, the advisory body recommended streamlined redeployment processes, micro-credential training programs across critical industries, and enhanced support for entrepreneurship and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

“With fuel prices driving operating costs higher, PSAC recommended targeted subsidies delivered through digital platforms as well as the possible extension of tax incentives for export-oriented firms,” the PSAC said.

“With workers relying on public transport, the council recommended subsidies or financial assistance for public utility vehicle operators to keep jeepneys and buses running. At the same time, it called for accelerated digital infrastructure rollout to enable remote work and reduce dependence on physical mobility,” it added.

Mr. Marcos, who attended the session, noted that discussions with industry leaders highlighted a shared direction between the government and private sector in responding to economic disruptions.

“We are very much in agreement with the private sector advisors on what needs to be done to mitigate the effects of what is happening in the Middle East. So, both (government and private sector) are thinking right… we are on the same page,” Mr. Marcos was quoted as saying in Filipino.

The council said it also proposed the rollout of AI Upskilling para sa Digital Asenso, a rapid reskilling program designed to move displaced workers into digital and remote jobs such as data annotation, virtual assistance, analytics, and online entrepreneurship. It said the initiative builds on private sector efforts such as the Aboitiz Foundation’s Elevate AIDA program, which trains Filipino women for artificial intelligence-related work and connects them with opportunities in the digital economy.

PSAC added that longer-term measures should include more flexible learning arrangements, faster release of subsidies for students and institutions, and regulatory adjustments that would allow schools and training providers to respond more quickly to labor market shifts. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Erika Mae P. Sinaking