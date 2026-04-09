MORE RESOURCE PERSONS have been summoned by the House Committee on Justice for its ongoing impeachment inquiry into Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, in a bid to substantiate allegations of betrayal of public trust and misuse of public funds.

In a subpoena dated March 31, the committee directed National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin A. Matibag to appear at the hearing scheduled for April 14. The NBI chief was ordered to produce all investigative records concerning alleged threats made by the Vice-President against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

The subpoena seeks to apprise the committee of the outcomes of the NBI’s investigation into these threats, which form a critical component of the verified complaints endorsed by several lawmakers.

The documents requested include certified true copies of all evidence and photographs gathered by the bureau in the course of its probe.

Separately, the committee issued a subpoena to Michael Wesley T. Poa, counsel for Ms. Duterte and former chief of staff at the Department of Education (DepEd). Mr. Poa is expected to testify on the use and liquidation of confidential funds during his tenure at DepEd from 2022 to 2023. The panel also demanded the submission of DepEd’s reports to the Commission on Audit to verify the legality of the fund disbursements.

The subpoenas, signed by Justice committee Chairperson Gerville R. Luistro, Speaker Faustino G. Dy III, and Secretary General Cheloy E. Velicaria-Garafil, underscore the mandatory nature of the directive. Under the panel’s adopted ground rules, these resource persons are expected to provide factual testimony and authenticate documents relevant to the two impeachment complaints, which were earlier found sufficient in form and substance.

The move comes as the Supreme Court opted to consolidate the pleadings seeking to halt the proceedings, directing legislative respondents to file their comments instead of granting an immediate temporary restraining order. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking