THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is on track to start the planned rehabilitation of Metro Manila’s Circumferential Road 5 (C5) this year.

“We will start the rehabilitation of C5 this year. We are now doing the planning for it,” Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon told reporters on the sidelines of Management Association of the Philippines General Membership Meeting on Wednesday.

The agency is implementing the rehabilitation of several road projects this year which include C5, Maharlika Highway, Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), Andaya Highway, MacArthur Highway in Apalit, Pampanga, Buot-Taop Bridge in Cebu City, Oyungan Bridge in Iloilo, and Tubod-Nabuna Bridge in Aloran, Misamis Occidental.

The agency is still assessing the cost of upgrading C5, Mr. Dizon said, adding that the project will push through in 2026 as focus shifts to rehabilitating EDSA and the Maharlika Highway.

For this month, the DPWH is targeting to commence the bidding for phase 2 of EDSA upgrade project, and the Maharlika Highway.

The second phase of the EDSA project is expected to cost around P4 billion, Mr. Dizon said, noting that the entire EDSA rehabilitation project is estimated to cost P6 billion.

The agency, together with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the Department of Transportation, started the EDSA rehabilitation in December 2025. — Ashley Erika O. Jose