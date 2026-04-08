BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Council has approved the immediate release of the Quick Response Fund (QRF) to boost relief and recovery efforts at the heels of the national energy emergency declared under Executive Order No. 110 of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong earlier sought authority to tap the fund to support food aid, medical services, transport, and livelihood assistance, as well as the activation of emergency response systems.

The council also declared a local state of emergency to align with the national directive and ensure proper use of funds.

Barangays were urged to adopt the declaration and use their own QRFs to speed up aid on the ground.

Meanwhile, Mr. Magalong also temporarily suspended the city’s number coding scheme from April 8 to April 24, 2026 to ease transportation difficulties brought by rising fuel prices.

Mr. Magalong’s directive, issued under Executive Order No. 45, Series of 2026, halts the implementation of Ordinance No. 001, Series of 2003, or the Baguio City Number Coding Scheme.

Mr. Magalong cited provisions in the ordinance allowing its suspension during extraordinary circumstances, including situations that disrupt normal public movement.

He said higher fuel costs have forced some public utility drivers to cut back or stop operations, reducing the number of available rides and causing inconvenience to commuters traveling to work, school and other essential destinations.

The mayor further explained that the coding suspension is an interim measure to improve mobility while the city assesses its effects on traffic conditions.

City officials will monitor traffic flow and commuter conditions during the suspension period to determine whether it eases the transport situation or worsens congestion.

Private vehicle owners are also encouraged to carpool to help augment limited public transport, the mayor said. — Artemio A. Dumlao