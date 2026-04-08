THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is planning to impose mandatory product certification on nicotine pouches in a bid to curb illicit trade of nicotine products.

In a draft copy of the administrative order (AO), the DTI said it is looking to implement the mandatory product certification of nicotine pouches under the Philippine Standard (PS) Licensing Scheme.

The public and other relevant stakeholders are invited to comment on the draft order until April 17, the DTI said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

A nicotine pouch is a novel tobacco product in the form of pre-portioned pouches containing nicotine. It is designed for buccal absorption without combustion or vaporization.

“These products shall only be imported, distributed, or sold in the Philippines if sourced from a manufacturing facility holding a valid PS license,” according to the draft AO.

Compliance will be certified by a written declaration of the manufacturer, submitted as part of the application for the PS License, DTI said.

According to the draft order, each retail packaging of nicotine pouches must have a legible and indelible markings in English or Filipino of its product name, nicotine content, quantity, manufacturing date, batch or lot number, consumable consumption, allergens, PS Mark, health warnings, manufacturer’s information, and importer’s information.

It should also bear instructions on usage and disposal, as well as health warnings.

“Any activity that alters or modifies the nicotine pouch or its packaging configuration after manufacture, including changes in labeling, batch traceability, or exposure conditions that may compromise product quality and consumer safety, shall not be permitted,” it said.

Stakeholders will be granted a transition period of one year to comply with the requirements under the PS Licensing Scheme for nicotine products, it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz