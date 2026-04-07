SALLAPADAN, Abra — Three barangays in Sallapadan town in Abra have rejected a proposed mining exploration project, marking an early assertion of Indigenous Peoples’ rights during the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process.

Barangays Bilabila, Saccaang, and Naguilian voted against the application of a mining firm, becoming the first communities in Sallapadan town to formally register their rejection of the project.

The FPIC process requires the consent of Indigenous communities before any activity can proceed in their ancestral domains, giving them the authority to decide on projects that may affect their land, livelihood, and environment.

Consultations in six other barangays are set for April 7 and 8, which will determine the overall position of the town on the mining proposal.

The early rejection came amid claims that individuals allegedly linked to the company tried to persuade residents, while community members expressed hope that other villages will also stand firm in protecting their ancestral lands. — Artemio A. Dumlao