INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (IP) filings in the Philippines reached a record high of 53,231 in 2025, driven by an increase in patent applications and utility model and industrial design filings, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOPHL said that total filings for patents, trademarks, utility models and industrial designs rose by 2% from 52,257 in 2024.

“People are learning to better protect, manage and extract value from their IP assets,” IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo.

Industrial design filings jumped by 30.2% to 2,576 in 2025. Under which, resident filings surged by 46.4% to 1,587, and non-resident filings grew by 10.5% to 989.

Its top categories include means of transport or hoisting with 377 (19.2% increase); packages and containers for the transport or handling of goods at 219 (3.9%); and recording and communication equipment at 134 (6.8%).

Filings for utility models climbed by 20.6% to 1,918, with non-resident filings up 25%, and resident applications increasing by 20.4%.

Under utility models, the IPOPHL reported 243 filings for food chemistry (51.5% increase), followed by basic materials chemistry at 29 (6.1%) and electrical machinery at 19 (4%).

Deposits for copyrighted works rose by 2.8% to 6,736, driven by the IPOPHL’s copyright registration service.

Books, pamphlets, articles, e-books, audiobooks, comics, novels and other writings contributed 4,918 deposits (73.0%). This was followed by computer programs, software, games, and applications with 664 (9.9%); and musical compositions with 286 (4.2%).

Trademark filings reached 44,308 in 2025, a slight dip (0.5%) from a year prior. Under which, resident applications fell by 0.8% to 26,229, while non-resident filings declined 0.2% to 18,079.

Pharmaceuticals led trademark filings at 6,444 (9.2%), followed by advertising, business management and office functions at 5,981 (8.6%) and scientific and technological apparatus and instruments with 5,384 (7.7%).

IPOPHL noted that trademark filing activity remained resilient despite a cautious business environment, citing the slower-than-expected 4.4% economic growth in 2025.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Mr. Arevalo said the IPOPHL has reached 118 signatories for its E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the protection of IP rights online.

Its latest signatory as of Monday is cosmetics brand Pure Living Wellness International, he said.

The MoU, implemented in 2021, seeks to establish a Code of Practice/Conduct to address the proliferation of counterfeit and pirated goods sold online. It also implements efficient Notice and Takedown procedures initiated by brand owners.

The agency is looking to onboard 200 signatories for its E-Commerce MoU this year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz