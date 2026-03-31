THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has dismissed the allegations of election mismanagement raised in a looming impeachment complaint against its chairman and six commissioners as recycled and unfounded, pushing back as complainants finalize their bid before Congress.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the poll body said the accusations “are not new and have repeatedly been clarified,” adding that the issues cited by complainants had already undergone legal processes, technical reviews, and independent certification.

It also rejected allegations of bias in campaign finance enforcement related to the clearing of Senators Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero and Rodante D. Marcoleta, saying its resolutions were based on law and that recusals were made to safeguard impartiality.

The response came as the impeachment complaint, led by lawyers Eldridge Marvin B. Aceron and Sikini C. Labastilla, is being prepared for filing before the House of Representatives.

“We are still soliciting for one signature from a Congressman,” Mr. Aceron told BusinessWorld via Facebook Messenger chat. He said a major move is expected next week as his group prepares to “join forces” with another organization also seeking to impeach the Comelec leadership.

Seven commissioners comprising the entirety of the Comelec en banc are being scrutinized in the complaint over alleged mismanagement of the last two major election cycles.

In their 26-page complaint made public on Monday, the plaintiffs detailed grounds for impeachment, including culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust involving undisclosed servers and transmission architecture, and selective enforcement of campaign finance rules.

The Comelec maintained it did not commit any wrongdoing in the 2022 and 2025 elections and said it would face the impeachment complaint. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking