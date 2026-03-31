BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — Nueva Vizcaya Governor Jose V. Gambito has ordered urgent measures to cushion the province from the impact of the national energy emergency, warning of possible supply shortages and wider economic strain.

Mr. Gambito convened an emergency meeting on March 30 with Provincial Administrator King Webster B. Balawing and department heads to assess the oil crisis’ effect on government operations, with offices flagging disruptions to fuel-dependent activities.

Officials are now eyeing the suspension of nonessential infrastructure projects as the province shifts focus to social safety nets and aid programs to soften the blow of rising fuel costs on households.

The provincial government is also preparing budget realignments toward critical services, as authorities warned that dwindling fuel supply — not just higher prices — could trigger a crisis likened to a potential food shortage if left unchecked.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has been tasked to roll out preemptive measures for rising heat index and a possible El Niño, adding to mounting risks.

Cost-cutting measures are already in place, including scrapping nonessential activities, shifting to virtual meetings, and reducing fuel use. The province is also considering scaling down the Ammungan Festival, with some towns withdrawing participation.

Despite the planned cutbacks, officials said small businesses will still be allowed to operate during the festival, as the province balances economic activity with energy conservation.

Mr. Gambito said the provincial government remains focused on safeguarding public welfare and sustaining essential services amid the ongoing global energy uncertainty. — Artemio A. Dumlao