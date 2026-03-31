THE Philippine government is preparing to engage Iran in diplomatic talks to help ensure the safe passage of vessels bound for the country through the Strait of Hormuz, amid growing concerns over potential disruptions to the vital shipping route.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the move after a meeting of a government task force that is coordinating responses to global oil supply risks, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing on Tuesday.

She said Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro is set to meet with Iran’s ambassador, possibly as early as this week or by next week at the latest.

Relations between the Philippines and Iran remain “good,” she pointed out.

Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian over the weekend urged the Executive branch to pursue high‑level discussions with Iran to safeguard the transit of Philippine‑bound oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He cited Thailand’s direct engagement with Iran as a potential model.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway separating Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, handling a significant share of global crude shipments.

Asked whether Philippine‑bound vessels are scheduled to pass through the Strait, Ms. Castro said Ms. Lazaro did not provide details.

Mr. Marcos has said the government continues to diversify the country’s petroleum supply to reduce exposure to geopolitical risks, including exploring government‑to‑government arrangements with nontraditional suppliers.

Potential sources being considered include Russia, Indonesia and India, the President said.

At an event last week, Mr. Marcos said Petron Corp., the country’s only oil refiner, has assured the government that domestic supply is sufficient until June 30.

The conflict involving Iran erupted on Feb. 28 after coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel targeted Iranian military, nuclear and leadership facilities, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Middle East.

The war marked the most direct confrontation to date between the long‑standing adversaries, expanding beyond proxy conflicts and drawing in regional actors while disrupting key energy routes.

It has since rattled global markets, as attacks on infrastructure and threats to shipping lanes heightened concerns over oil supply disruptions and contributed to sharp swings in energy prices. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana