MALACAÑANG announced a half-day work for government employees on April 1, giving them the full opportunity to properly observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Memorandum Circular No. 116, published on Tuesday and signed by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, also provides them time to travel home to their respective provinces.

The order noted agencies tasked to deliver basic and health services, disaster or calamity response, and other vital services will continue with operations under usual working arrangements.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will return to his home province of Ilocos Norte for Holy Week.

According to Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro, the President’s move does not mean he is vacationing.

Mr. Marcos will continue to work despite the holiday break, she noted. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana