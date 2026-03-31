SMC INFRASTRUCTURE, a unit of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), said it is preparing for the expected traffic surge across its tollways network this Holy Week by deploying traffic and safety measures.

In a media release, the company said all traffic personnel along South Luzon Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway have been ordered to coordinate with both national and local authorities to ensure moving traffic particularly in major exits and interchanges.

Roadworks and construction activities are also suspended from 12 p.m. on March 28 until 10 p.m. on April 5, SMC said, adding that emergency response teams were also deployed to key areas to assist motorists.

“Motorists are also advised to make sure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling, including checking the pressure, brakes, and engine condition, and to wear seatbelts and maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them,” the company said.

The company also reminded motorists to observe expressway speed limits and encouraged them to shift to its cashless toll collection system, Autosweep RFID. — Ashley Erika O. Jose