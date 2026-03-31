THE Bureau of Internal Revenue should ensure full implementation of the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Act, a senator said on Tuesday ahead of the deadline for income taxes.

“We should promote the EOPT because simplifying the tax payment process is key to strengthening government revenue collection,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement in Filipino.

Republic Act No. 11976 seeks to make income tax compliance easier and protect taxpayer rights, by introducing a file-and-pay-anywhere system and enabling most transactions to be completed online.

Mr. Gatchalian said that government agencies must ensure that reforms under the law must be felt by taxpayers.

The law also classifies taxpayers into micro, medium, and large categories based on gross sales, allowing for a more responsive tax system tailored to each segment.

It also mandates a simplified registration system that expedites the processing of value-added refunds. — Adrian H. Halili